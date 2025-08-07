Undertaker would consider coming out of retirement to face Gunther, Lynch preps for Dupri (video)

– The Undertaker names GUNTHER as the one WWE star he would come out of retirement for if he could:
“If I had anything left in the tank, you’re the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement to work with.
“From the moment that I saw you at Clash at the Castle, I was like, dang, I would have loved to have worked with you.
“I wish you would have got your shit together a little sooner and got here quicker. Nah man, everything happens for a reason, you’re at the right place at the right time.
“But it would have been really good. I might have put you over. We’ll never know now, but the match itself would have been awesome.”
– Becky Lynch’s preparation for her match on RAW next Monday with Maxxine Dupri:
Intense beach workout before #WWERaw . 4 days @maxxinedupri @WWE pic.twitter.com/xhBRQy6CDS
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 8, 2025