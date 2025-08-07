Santino Marella announces matches for TNA Emergence

Santino Marella makes an announcement for TNA Emergence next Friday as he announces several matches.

– Steve Maclin and Jake Something in a No DQ and No Countout Match for the TNA International Championship

– Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

– Fatal Influence vs. Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee vs. IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

