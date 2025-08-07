Santino Marella announces matches for TNA Emergence

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
176

Santino Marella makes an announcement for TNA Emergence next Friday as he announces several matches.

Steve Maclin and Jake Something in a No DQ and No Countout Match for the TNA International Championship

Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

– Fatal Influence vs. Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee vs. IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here