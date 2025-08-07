Paul Heyman on Karrion Kross: “They’re making him a star”

Paul Heyman and Ariel Helwani were talking about Karrion Kross on his show. Ariel asked about the Karrion Kross situation. Paul gives high praise for Karrion and said this:

“Well, they’ve made it a thing. Okay. And it’s not just the internet. It’s the internet. It’s the live crowd. It’s it’s it’s it’s the people that buy merchandise. He’s a He’s a tremendous performer. And what an act he has with Scarlet. I mean, they are great together,”

“Should he be getting more opportunities? Should he be How do you know? Well, let me ask you this. If he were getting great opportunities, if he were the intercontinental champion or the the US champion right now, would he have this level of support from the crowd? No. They love to get behind, you know, Kofi, Daniel Bryan. They love to get behind someone, the underdog, so to speak. So, it’s working,”

“They’re making him a star. We’re not shoving him and Scarlet down anybody’s throats. The audience itself is making him a star and indeed perhaps a top star and he’s talented enough and so is she to carry it.” Heyman emphasized pointing out that the fans are making him a star.”

“It reminds me of someone else by the way that was in WWE that the audience felt this is our guy. We like this act. We like him to be a bigger star. Why aren’t you making him a bigger star? Damn it. Make him a bigger star. We’re going to chant his name. We’re going to bring his signs. We’re going to buy his t-shirts. We’re going to demand that you make him a bigger star. That guy’s name was Steve Austin.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show