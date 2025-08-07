Notes on Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale

– Queen Aminata (via her vlog) has confirmed that she signed a three-year contract with All Elite Wrestling in 2024.

“It’s crazy to think that when I was on the indies, all I wanted was to be a signed talent. Now that I’ve signed a three-year contract with AEW, literally a year in a half into my contract, I am part of AEW All In. This is unreal. I can’t believe it. I feel this is just the beginning. What else is coming?”

– When Willow Nightingale’s last deal with AEW was about to wrap up earlier this year, she didn’t even consider going elsewhere.

“The idea of entertaining free agency didn’t even really cross my mind. I mean, obviously, the thought was there because it’s a business at the end of the day, but I am so happy where I am, and I feel like my work here is so far from done. And the things that I love about wrestling the most are afforded to me here. I do get to travel and see the world, wrestle in other places, wrestle other people. But, also, I get to be a part of our locker room, and it’s changed and grown since I’ve started there, let alone from the people who were there from day one.”

“I would love to see all of the women get more opportunities and tag matches, even the things that may not necessarily be like me, ‘Willow is the champion,’ or me, whatever. If I could help the girls in any way, if I could help the women’s division and also thrive, I would be very satisfied with that.”

Source: Cleveland News-Herald