Mark Shapiro explains why TKO chose ESPN for WWE PLEs

Mark Shapiro explained why TKO chose ESPN for WWE PLEs, saying “we were always a little reticent about having all of our eggs in one basket.” While they could’ve earned more elsewhere, he admitted, “We could have actually had a slightly higher rights fee by going with another partner.” Still, the ESPN brand won out due to its reach, platform, and upcoming DTC strategy, which he called “just as important as the dollars.”

He noted, “We’re now, frankly, living in the big event era if you will,” and praised how WWE’s shows are perfect for streaming: “These PLEs are purpose-built for direct-to-consumer services.” The big selling point was exposure: “You just can’t beat that proposition,” he said of events like WrestleMania simulcasting on both ESPN and its streaming platform.

Shapiro also praised WWE’s leadership, saying, “Nick Khan and Triple H have done such an amazing job taking the baton from Vince McMahon.” He highlighted the value of the “five-year deal, annual escalators, high-margin revenue stream.”

Source: Q2 2025 TKO Earnings Call