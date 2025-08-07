Karrion Kross reportedly offered a new WWE contract

Karrion Kross has reportedly been offered a new contract by WWE:

“I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but that he did get an offer.

Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.

It’s almost like the way this whole thing went down, I was thinking this is like.. the R-Truth thing was a shoot, & it did so well that it’s like ‘maybe we can work everyone with another R-Truth story’

—They’re gonna work and work and work because they think that’s the deal. The surprise. People got mad at me for even suggesting this, but the amount of distrust that will be there six months from now is gonna be pretty damn high.”

(source: Dave Meltzer)