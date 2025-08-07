JR confirms he will be at AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door, possible new role for Dave Bautista, Undertaker

– Jim Ross confirmed that he’ll be making the trip to London for AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door event and will be stepping back behind the commentary desk. “Found out this week that, via my communication with Tony Khan, that he wants me to be in London at The O2 to call a couple matches.” The legendary broadcaster sounded excited about the opportunity, adding, “I’m going to London and that’s a hell of a building.”

(source: Grilling JR)

– Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista is reportedly closing in on roles in Amazon Studios’ ‘Highlander’ movie, as well as ‘Road House 2’.

(source: Deadline)

– The Undertaker says that it’s disheartening to see talent filming TikTok’s backstage instead of watching matches:

“For me, I’m a notoriously old school dude. It’s disheartening sometimes when I go to the shows, and if you can even find talent backstage watching matches, like most of ‘em are filming TikTok’s, doing all this other [stuff]. Even when I was on the road full time, if you weren’t sitting there watching the monitor, it was gonna be a bad day for you.”

(source: Six Feet Under)