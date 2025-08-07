Gresham: “Two days ago, I woke up and couldn’t walk or move the left side of my body”

Jonathan Gresham suddenly experienced a stroke that left him unable to move or see on his left side and barely able to speak. After being hospitalized and undergoing tests, doctors found no clear cause but suspect it might be linked to a recent severe case of COVID. He’ll take 2-4 weeks off wrestling to recover. His wife rushed to be by his side after seeing him taken away on their Ring camera. At 37, this was unexpected, but he plans to return soon.

Two days ago, I woke up and couldn’t walk or move the left side of my body. I couldn’t see and could barely talk. It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did. I woke up in the hospital, couldn’t remember what had happened. They told me they had done an MRI and I had two strokes.

I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean. They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason.

Needless to say, I will be taking the next 2-4 weeks off from wrestling to recover and get cleared fully by my neurologist.

My wife saw me get carted off from the house on our Ring doorbell camera and somehow flew from Orlando to Atlanta in time that she was there when I woke up. I wasn’t fully convinced I had a stroke until she showed me this photo of how my face looked. I never thought this would be something for me to worry about at 37 years old.

I will be back soon

