John Cena is proud of the WWE/ESPN deal, Cena on the cover of People magazine

– John Cena says he’s beyond proud of WWE officially teaming up with ESPN and can’t wait for 2026

Proud would be an understatement. This landmark partnership represents an exciting future for #WWE as a flagship member of the ESPN family. Cannot wait to see what the world of sports entertainment looks like on @ESPN. Excited for 2026!! https://t.co/9c7MsBLklP — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 6, 2025

– The former champion is on the cover of People magazine:

Stepping out of your comfort zone can be tough, but being true to who you are is important. Thank you to @people for chatting about #Peacemaker S2. Find it on newsstands tomorrow and online now! pic.twitter.com/ypFfsb0c33 — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 7, 2025