Former AEW/WWE wrestler says he’s retired, Cardona vs. Shotzi, AEW talent headed to surgery

– Jake Hager says he is retired from professional wrestling:
“I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida.
I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into.”
(source: Rulebreakers with Saraya)
– Buddy Matthews announced that he is heading into surgery to repair his ankle.
– On Saturday August 23rd for Night 1 of GCW Homecoming Matt Cardona will take on Shotzi for the Garage Bear Championship.
BREAKING:
Just Signed for Night 1 of GCW Homecoming Weekend:
*Garage Beer World Title Match*
MATT CARDONA
vs
SHOTZI BLACKHEART
August 23rd – 8PM
The Showboat – Atlantic City
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Plus:
Effy vs KJ Orso
Takeda vs Slade
+more pic.twitter.com/uXykrHGylh
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 7, 2025