Former AEW/WWE wrestler says he’s retired, Cardona vs. Shotzi, AEW talent headed to surgery

– Jake Hager says he is retired from professional wrestling:

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida.

I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into.”

(source: Rulebreakers with Saraya)

– Buddy Matthews announced that he is heading into surgery to repair his ankle.

– On Saturday August 23rd for Night 1 of GCW Homecoming Matt Cardona will take on Shotzi for the Garage Bear Championship.

