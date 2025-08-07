Former AEW/WWE wrestler says he’s retired, Cardona vs. Shotzi, AEW talent headed to surgery

– Jake Hager says he is retired from professional wrestling:

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida.

I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into.”

(source: Rulebreakers with Saraya)

– Buddy Matthews announced that he is heading into surgery to repair his ankle.

– On Saturday August 23rd for Night 1 of GCW Homecoming Matt Cardona will take on Shotzi for the Garage Bear Championship.

BREAKING: Just Signed for Night 1 of GCW Homecoming Weekend: *Garage Beer World Title Match* MATT CARDONA

vs

SHOTZI BLACKHEART August 23rd – 8PM

The Showboat – Atlantic City Tix:https://t.co/M9CESovF0R Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ Plus:

Effy vs KJ Orso

Takeda vs Slade

+more pic.twitter.com/uXykrHGylh — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 7, 2025