Bret Hart not a fan of Gunther’s wrestling style

Bret Hart says that he told GUNTHER face to face that his style of wrestling and chops are “bullsh#t” and labels it as it “lazy sh#t wrestling”:

“I don’t want to sound like I’m tooting my own horn all the time, but the best wrestling has to pretend to be real.

I mean, that’s what I did.

I tried to make it as real as I could.

Contrary to that GUNTHER guy, I hate wrestlers that injure each other on purpose.

I hate it when you’re out there getting it out on you by a guy for real.

The chops look like garbage.

They make a big sound.

But you feel them – It’s not supposed to be real.

Like I’m not supposed to really wake up with a really sore chest the next day.

I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time.

And it’s just to me, lazy stuff when wrestling guys like GUNTHER, and I’ve told him this to his face.

Like when you’re doing it to somebody for real, you’re unprofessional.”

