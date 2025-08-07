8/7/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Trick Williams opens up TNA Impact and addresses how KC Navarro cost him the tag match last week and will take care of that later tonight. It’s also official at Emergence, Trick will defend the title against Moose. Trick was about to disrespect him and his family (calling them all bobbleheads) until Moose came out to confront him.

Moose says nothing as he punches Trick in the face! Before he could do anymore damage, Trick retreats.

– Gia Miller returns to the backstage after being assaulted by Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary and she sends a warning to Tessa.

“Lay your hands on me again, I will f**king k*ll you.”

She then goes back to being smiles and interviews Joe Hendry, who will take on Mustafa Ali in our main event tonight. Joe is gonna make Ali believe in Joe Hendry.

– Mike Santana was talking to Sami Callihan backstage about their match at Emergence until Eric Young interrupts them to tell Santana that he’s a disappointment for failing to capture the TNA World Championship. Eric warns Mike to watch himself.

– The TNA International Championship match between Steve Maclin and Jake Something ends in a double countout. The two kept on brawling until security attempted to break them up but Maclin gets in the ring and dives over the ropes to take them all out.

– Cedric Alexander talked about how he grew up watching the X-Division and that the title was his birthright. He’s making his intentions known that he’s coming for that title against Leon Slater.

– Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee defeated Heather and M by Elegance of the Elegance Brand in tag action. Another step closer to getting the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

– Santino Marella and Arianna Grace walked in on Mance Warner and Steph De Lander having….relations in Santino’s and Santino definitely takes a peak after his daughter walks away in disgust.

– First Class does an Emergency Penthouse episode as KC Navarro talked about how he needs to have knee surgery after Slammiversary. AJ Francis responds by telling KC that he’s been replaced and welcomes back a returning Rich Swann.

AJ then tells KC is no longer needed and officially out of First Class and said he was always a substitute until Rich came back. Navarro isn’t gonna take the disrespect and tells AJ that he’s done all the hard work and took the beatings because AJ didn’t want to. Francis responds by saying he’s been carrying 170 pounds of dead weight for 9 months and says how they accomplished nothing when teamed up unlike he did when he was associated with Swann.

– Mara Sadé defeats Vicious Vicki in quick fashion.

– Ash by Elegance defeats Jacy Jayne via disqualification after Masha Slamovich attacked Ash! Therefore, Jacy retains the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Masha brawls with Jacy until Fatal Influence, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee, The Elegance Brand, and IInspiration all run in as the babyfaces chase off the heels.

– Santino Marella makes an announcement for TNA Emergence next Friday as he announces several matches.

– Steve Maclin and Jake Something in a No DQ and No Countout Match for the TNA International Championship

– Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

– Fatal Influence vs. Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee vs. IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Before he can talk about the TNA World Tag Team Championship, Santino calls out the Nemeth’s. Santino tells them that they’re not getting their contractual rematch at the PLE. Santino has suspended Nic Nemeth and The Hardys will defend the titles against The Rascalz! Ryan Nemeth threatens to sue everyone but Santino is not done as Ryan Nemeth will have a match at the event against The Home Town Man.

They kick KC’s crutch to make him fall and tell him to leave before they throw him off the stage, telling him that he doesn’t deserve to be here.

– Mustafa Ali defeated Joe Hendry. The numbers game became too much thanks to Order 4 and Agent 0, Mustafa Ali defeats Joe Hendry in the main event.