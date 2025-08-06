WWE’s Premium Live Events moving networks in 2026

Starting in 2026, ESPN will become the exclusive U.S. home for all WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) — including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and more — under a new landmark rights deal with WWE. These events will stream in full on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service, with select simulcasts on ESPN’s traditional TV channels.

The agreement marks a major move in ESPN’s streaming future and boosts its sports content lineup. WWE will continue producing all events, and ESPN will also stream related pre- and post-event shows. Key executives from ESPN, WWE, and parent company TKO Group praised the partnership as a major win for both brands and their fanbases.

Additionally, ESPN plans to launch an enhanced ESPN App with features like betting info, fantasy sports, multiview, and personalized content — offering fans more flexibility and access to all ESPN content in one place.

Source: TKO