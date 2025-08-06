WWE talent not released, Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar’s return

– Austin Theory has not been removed from the WWE roster but is currently listed as injured, alongside talents like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov. He hasn’t appeared since July 14, and WWE has acknowledged his injury on TV.

Source: Fightful

– Cody Rhodes spoke about how Brock Lesnar aligns perfectly with WWE’s current direction of blending real athleticism with entertainment. “Brock, in terms of athleticism, one of the things — we held tryouts going into SummerSlam weekend and you have so many NIL athletes and so many people coming from the world of sport.” He pointed to rising stars like Tiffany Stratton as examples of this shift: “Tiffany Stratton is a great example, someone on our roster now who came from the world of sport and has grown into becoming a professional wrestler and part of sports entertainment.” Ultimately, Cody emphasized that Lesnar embodies this hybrid identity more than almost anyone: “Brock is somebody who is a NCAA Champion, UFC Heavyweight Champion, he fits right in with the direction that WWE is going in terms of sport meeting entertainment.”

Source: SportsCenter