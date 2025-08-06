Videos: Cody Rhodes comments on the WWE/ESPN agreement, Linda McMahon interrupted

– Cody Rhodes on the ESPN/WWE deal:
"For [WWE] to be able to take its rightful place … in the home of sports media … at ESPN, that's perfect."
Undisputed champion @CodyRhodes reacts to ESPN's new partnership with @WWE pic.twitter.com/svQyXkhwpi
— ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2025
– Linda McMahon was interrupted several times during her appearance at the National Conservative Student Conference:
Linda McMahon's talk at a conservative conference was interrupted by audio of someone calling her a "corrupt billionaire" pic.twitter.com/ttPg4yPU22
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025
Linda McMahon humiliated as hackers interrupt conservative talk with circus music and savage insults