Triple H on Brock Lesnar’s return, match announced for next week’s Dynamite, Logan Paul note

– Triple H addresses Brock Lesnar’s return:

“Whatever the hell he wants. Brock Lesnar sort of does what he wants to do. So we’re thrilled to have the beast back. We hit him up and said time to come home, and he was into it. A massive moment for our fans, something they thought they wouldn’t get see.”

(Source: @espn)

– Logan Paul revealed that he has asked WWE to include him in their upcoming tour of Japan.

(Source: Impaulsive)

– Adam Copeland revealed on Dynamite that Stokely Hathaway must face him next week, and if FTR try and interfere their restraining order will be null and void.

Stokely is set to face Cope next week, and Stokely & FTR (@CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR) have plenty to say about the situation. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/dNMjGhz13t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2025