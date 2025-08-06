Tiffany Stratton: “I don’t know if I should talk about this but I’m just gonna talk about this”

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton reveals she was out injured for so long in NXT because of a road rage incident where a guy stomped on her face:

“I don’t know if I should talk about this but I’m just gonna talk about this. When I was in NXT, after one of my matches, I cut somebody off in my parking garage. And they were yelling at me through their car.

“So I pulled over. This is where my big balls come into play. And they pull over. And a guy gets out of the car. So then I get out of the car. And we’re talking sh– we’re talking sh–, then his girlfriend gets out of the car. And I started talking shit with the girlfriend. And I push her. She pushes me back.

“We start f–king brawling. And then she takes her long-ass nails, digs them in my braid, and gets me down on the ground.

“And this is where it takes a turn. The guy just f–king stomps right on my face. I broke a face bone. Nobody knows this, so you’re welcome. Broke a face bone. So that’s why I was out for so long in NXT.

“I still don’t have feeling in my tooth right here. I had a big foot mark on my face too.

“I was trying to find the people that stomped on my face, and I didn’t want to start anything again because I didn’t want them to try and sue me if they found out who I was.

“I left my phone there, and I got in my car, and I was obviously crying. I had to go back to the parking garage and grab my phone, and they started chasing after me.”

(source: IMPAULSIVE)