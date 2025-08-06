Talent removed from active WWE roster, Logan Paul/Green shirt guy, plus Roman Reigns notes

– Austin Theory has been removed from the company’s internal active roster, reports PWInsider Elite.

– Roman Reigns is advertised for RAW on August 18 in Philadelphia.

– Filming for the Street Fighter movie starts in September, and Roman Reigns is scheduled to be on set from September 2 to 26.

– Logan Paul facetimed Green Shirt Guy to confront him about the “Logan Paul is an Outsider” signs at WWE.

