Stratton feels like she was justified in going off-script against Charlotte

Tiffany Stratton says she feels like she was justified in going off-script against Charlotte Flair:

“Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair. She’s a legend. And I was the champion at the time. Things were heated. She’s very competitive. I’m also very competitive. I’m trying to prove to Charlotte Flair I can go, I can stand up to her, I’m worthy of this title.

“So yeah, sh-t got heated. We both went off script. It happens. I did have to apologize. And that was that.

“I’m someone that can fully embrace being in the wrong. I had no problem apologizing.

“(Do you believe you were in the wrong?) Yes and no. I think what I did was justified, but maybe I shouldn’t have gone that far. But I do feel like I was justified in what I did.”

(Source: IMPAULSIVE)