Roman Reigns compares the WWE and football (video), Pat McAfee congratulates ESPN and WWE

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
208

– “It used to be a lot different, but I mean now, the fact that we’ve continued to grow, it used to be only arenas but, now it’s stadiums. So in that regard, it’s no different than football.”

– Pat McAfee congratulates WWE & ESPN on the partnership to stream PLE in 2026

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here