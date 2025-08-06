Reported backstage tension in AEW

A recent report indicates that MVP has been creating some tension within AEW regarding the Hurt Syndicate.

Fightful Select disclosed rumors surrounding the group, which were discussed during a Twitter Space session hosted by JCup2013 from The Wrestling Binder, and mentioned that similar conversations have occurred in recent months.

According to the report, several talents have noted that MVP has come under scrutiny for his behavior, which has unsettled many within the organization. While there are no specific issues cited regarding Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, it is widely acknowledged backstage that MVP holds a strong dislike for Mike Bailey. This sentiment has been expressed openly, particularly concerning the group’s desire to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships against JetSpeed. The report clarifies that the group was never informed about a potential loss to JetSpeed, and the exact reasons for MVP’s animosity towards Bailey remain unclear.

Additionally, the site reports ongoing creative discussions within the company related to the group, although it is uncertain how advanced these ideas have become. One proposal was for FTR to triumph at AEW All In: Texas, which would set the stage for a redemption arc. FTR was also suggested to face Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, a plan that was subsequently derailed due to Ospreay’s injury. Inside AEW, it has been claimed that the Hurt Syndicate declined to lose to FTR at both All In and Forbidden Door, asserting that MVP preferred to see the team lose to a younger group instead.

MVP reportedly favors losses against teams like the Gates of Agony, The Outrunners, and Private Party. Though there was initial openness to a potential loss against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, this idea lost traction because of Ospreay’s neck injury. Company sources highlighted that the Hurt Syndicate has already secured victories against all three of MVP’s preferred teams.

The report indicates that MJF and The Hurt Syndicate were initially expected to remain a team longer. However, there’s no animosity between them. Additionally, roster members claim that 2025 has marked a significant improvement in locker room dynamics, with most dismissing any concerns.