Paul Heyman: “you ain’t going to be able to cancel Brock Lesnar”

Paul Heyman had a lot to say about Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE, brushing off any backlash and emphasizing the massive fan reaction at MetLife Stadium. He made it clear that “you ain’t going to be able to cancel Brock Lesnar,” standing firm in support of the Beast Incarnate.

Addressing criticism, Heyman was unfazed, saying, “Everything in life is met with criticism, I don’t pay attention to that.” He explained the decision to bring Lesnar back was validated by the live crowd’s response: “If you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot to that audience… People were just going nuts. That’s our paying audience. They’re happy to see him, I’m happy to be part of a team that presents him.”

Heyman also noted that negativity is inevitable, saying, “There’s always going to be critics of anything that we do, and very few people ever make it to the top in life without either making mistakes or having skeletons in their closet.” He closed by reinforcing that Lesnar’s return isn’t up for debate: “Whatever that decision is based on, I respect it. If there are critics of it, get over it. He’s here and he’s going to be here and you ain’t going to be able to cancel him. And I’m happy to have him back because the audience is happy to have him back.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show