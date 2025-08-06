Lance Storm urges fans to shift focus to the bigger issue with Brock Lesnar’s WWE return

Lance Storm recently addressed Brock Lesnar’s rumored return, urging fans and WWE to shift focus to the bigger issue: “I don’t think it’s about Brock. I think it’s about the working environment of women within WWE.” He criticized the past under Vince McMahon: “There was a very unfavorable… work environment for women… bra & panties matches… ‘puppies, puppies, puppies’… make-out sessions with Vince McMahon.” He pointed to serious misconduct: “Vince… offer[ed] multi-million dollar NDAs… Women were drastically underpaid.” Since Triple H took over, things have improved: “Women are making way more money. Women are legitimate stars… can wear non-revealing outfits and still be big stars.”

Storm argued decisions like bringing back Lesnar must be weighed carefully: “You need to ask… does this support your move to improve… or does it detract from that?” He stressed it’s not about isolated cases: “It’s about the overall message you send to women… about the environment they are going to have to perform in.” His final point was clear: “You have to look at it from the women’s standpoint and whether they would be in favor of something or not.”

Source: Wresting Observer Live