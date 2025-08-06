Hulk Hogan laid to rest as stars come out for final goodbye

Hulk Hogan was laid to rest yesterday in a private funeral held at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida.

Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Linda McMahon, Shane McMahon, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, John Laurinaitis, Dennis Rodman, Jacques Rougeau, Kid Rock, Eric Bischoff, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, and many other celebrities and wrestling stars attended the service, which was packed.

“Even in heaven, he sold out again,” wrote Ric Flair. “The most beautiful funeral I’ve ever attended! Everyone was there. The whole world showed up to pay respect to the greatest of them all. Rest in peace, Hulkster!”

President Donald Trump did not attend, but yesterday shared a picture of him and Hogan arm wrestling on X.

“They’re having the Hulkster’s funeral today, and I thought everybody would enjoy seeing this picture,” the President wrote.

Hogan’s son Nick and his wife, his ex-wife Linda, and his widow Sky were also at the funeral. His daughter Brooke chose not to attend.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one,” Brooke wrote in a post on Instagram. “And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves…and the sunset.”

Hogan passed away on Thursday, July 24 at his home in Clearwater after a cardiac arrest. At time of his death he was also suffering from cancer, more specifically, leukemia.

