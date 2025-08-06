Gunther on Cena: “maybe there’s a chance to get in there with him before he hangs it up”

Gunther speaks on John Cena’s retirement tour, says there could still be a chance they wrestle each other:

“It’s great for him that he’s able to do that and say, ‘This is the way I want to finish it and the way I want to go out.’ It’s a great way to do it. If somebody deserves it, then it’s him. It’s good to have him back around. Obviously, I have not interacted with him or seen him much because he’s on SmackDown mostly, but who knows, there’s still a long time left, so maybe there’s a chance to get in there with him before he hangs it up.

He doesn’t need to do it (the retirement tour), he’s financially got bigger fish to fry with his movies and he’s a made man already, so there’s no pressure for him to do all of that, but he decided to invest a whole year into this. It’s a very classy way for someone like him to go out and have this one year of giving back and do it one more time.”

(source: RadioTimes)