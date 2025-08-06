Eddie Kingston on the mental toll of watching the product being unable to compete

Eddie Kingston opened up about the emotional toll of being sidelined from AEW due to injury, revealing just how tough it was mentally to watch the product while being unable to compete. “I’m watching AEW and I’m seeing all this great sht that these guys are doing in the ring. And then, like an emotional btch—sometimes it happens—I tweet out, like, ‘What the f*ck am I gonna do when I come back?’” Kingston admitted the self-doubt started to creep in as he questioned his place in a roster filled with top talent. “How am I gonna fight these dudes when they’re this good and I wasn’t even that good to begin with?”

These thoughts led him to publicly toy with the idea of stepping away from the business altogether. “That’s why that thing came out about me thinking about retirement. I don’t want to f*cking retire. I don’t.” However, the combination of inconsistent physical therapy and too much time alone got the better of him at times. “During that four or five months of doing PT once in a while—‘cause my insurance are not doing it at all for weeks—I just sat in my own sht thinking like, ‘Yeah, man, fck. Well, I had fun. I did the G1. But I wanted to do more, but ah, f*ck it.’” Kingston was honest in saying he was trying to convince himself that quitting was okay. “So I’m making excuses for why it’s okay to quit.”

In the end, despite the dark moments, Kingston’s words reflect a fighter’s heart still beating beneath the surface—even if it’s been tested.

Source: Cezar Bononi YouTube