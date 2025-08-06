8/6/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Wolstein Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

MJF is backstage, and he says because of Adam Page’s cowardice of not giving him an AEW World Championship, once of his friends is going to pay. MJF says he has no problem sending Mark Briscoe to Hell, and he will send him back to being a chicken farmer in Delaware. MJF says Briscoe is nothing but white trash who got lucky, and then says the fans pitty Briscoe. MJF says Briscoe’s luck will run out tonight.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Mike Bailey (w/Kevin Knight)

Bailey kicks Moxley in the face, and then follows with chops and kicks in the corner. Bailey delivers right hands, but Moxley gouges his eyes and delivers rights of his own. Moxley pulls on Bailey’s ear, and then drops him with a right in the corner. Moxley stands on Bailey’s face and takes him down for a one count. Moxley applies a hold on the mat, but Bailey gets to the ropes. Moxley backs the referee into the corner, and Bailey comes back with a shot of his own. Moxley delivers forearm strikes into the ropes, but Bailey counters with shots of his own and goes to the apron.

Moxley pokes Bailey in the eye to send him to the floor, and then Shafir sweeps Bailey to the floor behind the referee’s back. Knight gets in Shafir’s face, and then does the same to Moxley. Moxley gets Bailey back into the ring and gets in Knight’s face, but Bailey takes Moxley down with a dive. Bailey drapes Moxley over the barricade and delivers the moonsault knee drop to his back as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley is in control in the ring as he bites Bailey’s fingers. Moxley sends Bailey into the corner and delivers more shots, but Bailey comes back with quick kicks and follows with a missile dropkick. Bailey connects with round kicks and follows with a running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Moxley escapes a suplex attempt and applies a rear choke. Bailey gets free and delivers a few quick strikes before slamming Moxley down by his arm. Bailey connects with a SSP and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two.

Bailey applies an arm-bar, but Moxley rolls over. Bailey goes deeper into the hold, and then takes Moxley back down again. Moxley rolls out and they exchange two counts, and then Bailey delivers a shot to Moxley’s midsection. Shafir and Knight get face-to-face on the outside again, and then Moxley delivers a cheap shot to Bailey and throws him down for a two count. Darby Allin grabs Wheeler Yuta in the crowd and drags him away, and Bailey gets a two count on a roll-up from behind. Bailey delivers another kick and follows with Time Adventure for a two count.

Bailey applies another arm-bar, but Moxley escapes and applies a sleeper hold. Moxley delivers the Death Rider for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley and Shafir leave through the crowd to go after Allin and Yuta.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews Alex Windsor, who is with Toni Storm. Renee brings up the four-way match tonight, and Storm says she used to dream of times like these. Windsor says the only name people will remember tonight is hers, and Storm says tonight is Windsor’s night. Storm says she will take care of Athena at Forbidden Door, but they can sign the contract tonight.

—

Outside, Moxley and Shafir find Yuta in a body bag. Allin drives by in an SUV and speeds away before Moxley can get him. Shafir gets Yuta out of the bag, and a piece of paper that says ‘Forbidden Door’ is stapled to his head.

—

Earlier today, Renee met Mercedes Mone outside of the arena. Renee brings up Mone’s match against Toni Storm at All In, but Mone cuts her off and tells her to not be such a mark before walking away.

—

Match 2 – Forbidden Door AEW TBS Championship Four-Way Qualifying Match

Alex Windsor (w/Toni Storm) vs. Billie Starkz (w/Athena) vs. Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

Aminata shoves Blue into Starkz, and then Starkz gets sent to the apron. Aminata and Windsor double-team Blue and then Windsor delivers a back elbow to Aminata. Windsor knocks Starkz back to the floor, but Aminata takes her down and delivers a modified Devil’s Kiss. Blue pulls Aminata to the outside and slams her into the ring steps. Starkz and Blue double-team Windsor, but Starkz gets dropped with a DDT. Blue goes for a cover on Windsor, but Windsor kicks out at two. Blue drops Windsor with a hurricanrana and follows with a running knee strike.

Aminata drops Blue to the floor with a kick, but Blue trips her up on the apron and follows with a neck-breaker to the floor. Windsor drops Blue with a running senton, and then Starkz takes Windsor down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Aminata delivers shots to Blue and runs the ropes, but Blue counters with a thrust kick. Blue goes for a Code Blue, but Windsor catches her and delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb. Starkz comes back in as two counts are exchanges, and then Windsor slams Starkz with a Blue Thunder Bomb as well. Windsor applies a Sharpshooter, but Aminata delivers shots to her to break the hold. Aminata and Windsor exchange elbow strikes, and then Starkz and Blue deliver thrust kicks to them before dropping each other with round kicks.

Aminata and Windsor drop Starkz and Blue with suplexes, and then delivers simultaneous headbutts to each other. Blue Windsor up in the corner and delivers an avalanche Code Blue. Blue goes for the cover, but Aminata breaks it up. Aminata slams Blue down and goes for the cover, but Starkz breaks it up with a senton. Aminata drops Starkz with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Starkz kicks out at two. Aminata and Blue go to the outside and Aminata slams Blue onto a chair that was set up. Windsor delivers a corner clothesline to Starkz, and then follows with a rolling lariat.

Athena goes after Windsor, but Storm takes her down on the outside. Starkz grabs Windsor, but Windsor counters and gets the pin fall on a roll-up.

Winner: Alex Windsor

-After the match, Mone gets into the ring and stares down Windsor. Windsor backs Mone into the corner and Storm gets into the ring. Athena drops Storm with the O Face, and then Mone drops Windsor with a backstabber. Mone and Athena stare each other down before Athena leaves the ring.

—

Earlier today, Renee interviewed The Young Bucks. Renee tries to hype up Brodido, and they get mad and say they still deserve respect. They yell at a production guy and tell him to give them a better entrance tonight than they’ve received the past few weeks. They give him a piece of paper to give to Justin Roberts on how to announce them to the ring.

—

Live in the arena, Renee introduces the new AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, who is joined by Don Callis and the Family. Callis says Renee should be asking why he is building the largest numerical faction ever, and it’s because of power. Callis says power leads to gold, and gold leads to destiny. Callis says Kazuchika Okada has three belts, and in his favorite moment of the year Fletcher became the TNT Champion. Callis says Fletcher may have retired a wrestling legend when he won the title.

Fletcher says Dustin Rhodes got exactly what he deserved for stealing his moment at All In. Fletcher says Rhodes may have had a storied career, but a 60-year-old man doesn’t deserve to share the ring with him. Fletcher says no one knows if we will see Adam Cole again, and it’s all thanks to him. Fletcher says it was his destiny to win the title, but it is only the beginning of his legacy, and every man who faces him will meet the same fate.

Callis tells Fletcher he knows he will be the greatest TNT Champion of all time, and then says the greats are immortalized in art. Callis unveils a painting that he says he spent two days creating, which shows he and Fletcher posing with the title. They share a hug and Fletcher says it is beautiful.

Fletcher says he owes all of his success to Callis and says he wants to be a fighting champion for the Family. Fletcher says he will defend the title on Collision this Saturday, and it doesn’t matter who shows up because he will have his hand raised and will be the champion for a very long time.

—

Footage from three weeks ago of Cope dropping Stokely with a Spear is shown. Backstage, Alicia Atout interviews Cope. Cope says Christian Cage has shown zero remorse and has learned nothing, but he has his hands full with the Matriarchy just like he has his hands full with FTR and Stokely. Cope says he has spoken to Tony Khan, and he will go one-on-one with Stokely next week. Cope says FTR can choose to interfere and open the door for him kicking their asses, or stand by and feed Stokely to the wolves.

—

Match 3 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match

Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Bandido and Nick start the match. Bandido drops Nick with a shoulder tackle, but Matt attacks him from behind. The Bucks knock King to the floor, but Bandido comes back and drops them with a cross-body. Bandido connects with a splash to Nick and King tags in. The Bucks try to double team King, but he drops them with a double clothesline. Bandido tags back in and King helps him dive onto the Bucks on the outside. Bandido puts Nick in the chair, and then King puts Matt in front of Nick before delivering the running cross-body against the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido takes Matt down with a cross-body and gets a two count. King tags in and delivers a chop to Matt. King charges, but Matt ducks and Nick delivers an enzuigiri. Nick tags in and the Bucks double-team King before Bandido is sent to the floor. The Bucks connect with Risky Business and Nick goes for the cover, but King kicks out at two. Nick delivers kicks in the corner and chokes King with his boot. Nick gouges King’s eyes and tags Matt back in. The Bucks double-team King, but King comes back with chops. The Bucks turn it around and deliver an assisted sliced bread and a neck-breaker for a two count.

Matt picks King up and goes for a rolling senton, but collapses with King on his back. Nick goes for a dive, but King dodges and tags in Bandido. Bandido delivers shots to the Bucks, but Nick comes back with a kick to his midsection. Nick kicks King in the face, and the Bucks slam Bandido down. Nick dives onto King and then connects with a senton as Matt holds Bandido in the ropes. Bandido goes for the cover, but King breaks it up. The Bucks low-bridge King to the outside and Nick drops Bandido with a superkick as Matt drops King with a leaping neck-breaker on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, the Bucks argue over what to call the EVP Trigger, and Bandido takes advantage and takes them down. King tags in and deliver chops to both of them before splashing them in the corner. King delivers a cannonball to Matt, and then delivers a cannonball to both of them off the apron. Bandido drops them with an assisted springboard dive and gets Nick back into the ring. Bandido splashes onto Nick and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out at two.

King tries to slam Bandido on Nick, but Nick gets his knees up. The Bucks take advantage, but King comes back with a shot to Matt in the corner. King delivers a superplex and Bandido goes for an assisted splash, but Matt dodges it. The Bucks double-team Bandido, and then double superkick King twice. The Bucks sandwich King against the ropes and deliver the TK Driver to Bandido, but King comes back and breaks up the cover. Matt drops Bandido with an assisted DDT on the apron, and goes for one on King, but King holds on and delivers a Death Valley Driver.

Nick delivers a shot to King and drops him with a DDT on the floor. Bandido tosses Nick over the barricade, but Nick rakes his eyes. They both get on the barricade and Nick delivers a kick. Nick charges, but Bandido press slams him onto Matt. Bandido gets Matt into the ring and deliver the X Knee. Bandido delivers the 21 Plex and goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up at two. King puts Matt up top and dives onto Nick. Bandido delivers an avanlanche slam from the top and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. King connects with a senton and Bandido connects with an assisted 450 splash for the pin fall.

Winners: Brodido

—

The video package for the feud between Mark Briscoe and MJF airs.

—

Backstage, Renee interviews The Hurt Syndicate. MVP says Brodido is magnificent and congratulates them on their win. MVP extends best wishes to the final two teams in the tournament, but whoever they face they will be happy to hurt them. MJF walks in, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin walk out. MJF says he and MVP don’t need Benjamin and Lashley, because they only need each other.

MVP says MJF doesn’t get it, because all MJF talks about is himself. MVP says MJF’s ego is too much for anyone to handle and it is what it is. MVP says they will leave him in one piece so he can get his big, beautiful belt back. MJF says it isn’t personal, it’s business. MVP says MJF is wrong, because if he succeeds in getting the title, Lashley is coming after him and it will be very personal.

—

Backstage, Alicia interviews FTR and Stoke. Dax Harwood says they see right through what Cope is doing and asks Cope to not make them to this to him. Cash Wheeler says they told Stokely he didn’t have to be in Cincinnati next week, but he insisted because he is a big man. Stokely says Cope is a bully and is wrong when he says Stokely has never been in a fight. Stokely says he has been in a fight his entire life and next week the fight continues. Stokely insults Cope’s wife and kids, and then says Cope will have to explain to them how he lost to Stokely when he returns home.

—

The video package for the feud between Kazuchika Okada and Swerve Strickland airs. Renee then interviews Strickland, who is joined by Prince Nana. Strickland says he isn’t worried about Callis being at ringside, and then says he had to put down his friend, Will Ospreay, at Forbidden Door last year. Strickland says if he did that to a friend, just think of what he will do to Okada. Strickland says Okada has come after him three different times, but he’s still standing. Strickland says this match is big for Okada, because he is facing the most dangerous man in AEW.

Strickland says the match is about his redemption and he has devised himself a plan. Strickland says he will beat a Japanese legend and will stand over him at Forbidden Door. Strickland says everyone will scream and chant his name in London.

—