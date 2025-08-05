Video: Becky Lynch references John Cena in promo on Nikki Bella

As seen during the August 4th edition of WWE RAW, there was a verbal confrontation between women’s Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. After Nikki accused Becky of being a liar like Seth Rollins, Becky responded while making a reference to Nikki’s past relationship with John Cena…

“Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time. But wait a minute. At one point, that would have been you and your… Oh, wait. You can’t see him anymore. [does Cena hand gesture]”