TNA extends contracts for broadcast team

Sports Illustrated is reporting that TNA Wrestling has extended the contracts of its broadcast team of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt.

The news came via TNA President Carlos Silva during an interview which will be released later this week.

Silva also confirmed that McKenzie Mitchell will remain the ring announcer for the promotion moving forward.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt do all the commentary for TNA Wrestling and have been in that role since 2022.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online