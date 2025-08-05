Six new WWE live events announced

– Six new dates added to WWE’s Calendar:

* Friday, September 5: NXT Live. Spartanburg, South Carolina / Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

* Saturday, September 6: NXT Live. North Charleston, South Carolina / North Charleston Convention Center

* Sunday, September 7: NXT Live. Augusta, Georgia / Bell Auditorium

* Friday, September 19: Smackdown. Toledo, Ohio / Huntington Center

* Monday, September 22. Raw. Evansville, Indiana / Ford Center

* Friday, September 26: Smackdown. Orlando, Florida / Kia Center (as previously reported)

