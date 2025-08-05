Rey Mysterio to induct Konnan into the AAA hall of fame, Dustin Rhodes provides a health update

Rey Mysterio announced that he will induct his longtime friend Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame at Triplemania on Saturday, August 16. The event will take place in Mexico City and stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel in both English and Spanish.

– Dustin Rhodes revealed he will undergoing surgery for two knee replacements.

