Rey Mysterio to induct Konnan into the AAA hall of fame, Dustin Rhodes provides a health update

– Rey Mysterio announced that he will induct his longtime friend Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame at Triplemania on Saturday, August 16. The event will take place in Mexico City and stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel in both English and Spanish.

Es un Honor para Mi poder inducir a mi hermano @Konnan5150 al salón de la Fama este 16 de Agosto en TripleMania!! @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/cynn4twUEp — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 5, 2025

– Dustin Rhodes revealed he will undergoing surgery for two knee replacements.

Knees are both destroyed. I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can't actually fix the damage so we are getting 2 knee Replacements. Damn! #KeepSteppin By the way…….This Is NOT THE END pic.twitter.com/TyhbZHXRBT — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 5, 2025