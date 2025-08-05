NXT, 8/5/2025

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Booker T, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on the call.

– Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley w/The Culling For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail

– Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

– Oba Femi & Je’Von Evans Segment

– Hank & Tank (c) vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors w/Andre Chase For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Match 1. Blake Monroe VS Kelani Jordan

Jordan starts strongly with kicks and a crossbody. She comes off the top with a double axe and shoulders Blake. Blake hiptosses Jordan to the floor and basement dropkicks her. Blake then lands a spinning sidewalk slam back in the ring and another basement dropkick. Jordan fights to her feet, but eats a sling blade from Monroe. Jordan hits a split-legged stunner. After an Angle slam, Jordan misses from the top and eats a headbutt and high knee. Music hits and Jordynne Grace enters with a neck brace. Monroe jumps in a vehicle outside and takes off.

Winner by countout, Kelani Jordan

Chase U have a learning lesson backstage. They have a tag team title match tonight.

Match 2. Hank & Tank (c) vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors w/Andre Chase For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Chase U start hot with some combination offense. Hank counters Dixon with a big kick to the head and Tank tags in. Dixon and Tank trade blows mid ring. Tank lands a snap suplex, but Uriah blind tagged in and takes out Tank to the floor and then moonsaults onto him and Hank. Hank tags in and lands a huge sidewalk slam. Double team by the champs only gets them a two count. Hank with another sidewalk and more tandem slams and it is over.

Winners and still NXT Champs, Hank and Tank

The lights go out and DarkState enters and attacks everyone.

Fatal Influence are approached by Ash by Elegance manager, The Personal Concierge, says she is coming for the title this week. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights congratulate each other on their freedom from the NQCC backstage.

The Culling encourage Tatum Paxley backstage.

Match 3. Myles Borne VS Lexis King

King controls the onset with a side headlock takedown. Borne gets free and shoulders King and suplexes him. Borne hits a goto sleep, but King kicks him and double stomps Myles. Myles lands a dropkick, but King delivers a high knee. King misses a dive, ends up on the floor and Myles crossbodies him from the ring. Back from break, King throws Borne into the stairs on the floor. He then stomps his head on the top step. King is all over Borne now. His head is ringing and King brutally continues with a flurry of various kicks to the head. He then starts driving the knee to the head, but Borne delivers a powerslam and two lariats and a belly to belly. He then snap suplexes him. He then knees king and pins him after a Borne again.

Winner, Myles Borne

DarkState cut a promo backstage. They want the tag titles, but they say they aren’t done yet.

Match 4. Thea Hail VS Nia Jax

Jax opens the match using power based moves to just overmatch Hail. Hail then tries to slam Nia and backdropped. Nia then works her over in the corner and then chokes Thea on the middle rope. Back from break, Hail eats a legdrop, but kicks out at two. Hail refuses to give up. Jax locks on a cobra, but Hail sits out. Nia then slams Hail on her face. Nia misses a charge and rams into the buckle. Thea goes to work with punches and lariats and a swinging DDT for two. Hail then gets a two off a reverse back splash. She heads to the top, but Nia rips her off and a annihilator finishes her off.

Winner, Nia Jax

Nia cuts a promo post match and calls out Lash Legend. Lash heads they brawl in the ring. Officials pull them apart.

Jordynne Grace is shown in Ava’s office. Ava says Jordynne will meet Blake Monroe at Heat Wave.

Oba Femi is shown in the ring next in street clothes. He wants to know who is next for him. Femi says the future isn’t looking very bright. Trick Williams heads out next with his TNA World Championship. Oba mocks Trick. Oba says he is the man in NXT and the NXT Title proves it. Trick says he is the man to take him down. Je’Von Evans then heads out. Evans calls Trick goofy. Everyone laughs. Oba loves the idea Evans comes up with that the winner gets the shot at Oba. Trick says not tonight, but in two weeks in Philly. Then music hits for Moose. Moose lets Trick know he will take the belt in 10 days. Moose then says he hasn’t forgot about Oba. Lights go out and Darkstate appears. Oba, Trick, Moose and Evans dismantle Darkstate and we go to break.