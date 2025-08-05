Michael Cole addresses Brock Lesnar’s return, Cody Rhodes and John Cena announced for Smackdown

– On Raw, Michael Cole confirms that new Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes will be on Smackdown after his Monumental Victory this past weekend.

– Cole said Nick Khan and Triple H sat down with Brock Lesnar a number of weeks ago and portrayed it’s time to come home.

John Cena will be at Smackdown to explain how he is feeling about the events of last night.

