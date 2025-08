Matches announced for next week’s NXT, upcoming title matches

Announced for next week’s NXT…

– Nia Jax vs Lash Legend

– The Fatal Influence vs Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice

– Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Moose vs. DarkState next week

Ava also announced:

• Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans in two weeks for an NXT Championship match with Oba Femi at Heatwave

• Hank & Tank vs. two members of DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Heatwave