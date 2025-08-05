John Cena’s Heads of State movie a major success for Amazon MGM Studios

Deadline.com is reporting that Heads of State, the latest movie from Amazon MGM Studios with John Cena and Idris Elba, became the fourth most-watched studio film of all time on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Heads of State has registered over 75 million worldwide viewers since it premiered on July 2.

Amazon MGM’s most-watched movie on Prime is the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evas Christmas movie Red One, which did 50 million viewers in four days plus $186 million worldwide in box office.

In Heads of State, Cena plays the role of the U.S. President while Elba plays the role of the British Prime Minister, who together become targets of a foreign adversary and are forced to rely on each other to thwart a global conspiracy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine make up the rest of the main cast in the movie.

