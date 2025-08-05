Former Women’s champion Rockin Robin suffers a broken foot

The former WWF women’s champion Rockin’ Robin stated on her Facebook page:

Thank you, everyone, for your concerns but all is ok. I took a bad step down from a ladder which would have likely been no big deal 5 or 10 years ago (lol) but, at nearly 61 yrs. old – and with no shoes on, it took a pretty ugly turn. I basically broke my right foot heel in half! (Yes, the pain is excruciating – I don’t recommend it) I had never missed an event I was booked at in my life but this is why I didn’t/couldn’t make it to Charlotte – and my apologies to you guys who were kind enough to want to come see me. (But, I’m already confirmed for next year so please give it one more try!) I just want to thank everybody for your concerns, prayers and well wishes….and let my friends know I’ll be totally off of my feet for the next 3 months at least. Swelling is the immediate issue. Please keep the prayers coming though, and I’ll do the same! Thanks again and I’m sorry to have startled anyone. Just another one of life’s curve balls – I just used to be able to hit a curve, not “get hit” by them so much.