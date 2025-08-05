Cody Rhodes on his favorite match

Cody Rhodes explains why his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 is his favorite:

“He’s got me in a guillotine choke, and you hear these old-timers—God bless them, I love them—you know, ‘Just stay right there and the people will react.’ When you’ve seen the amount of cool flips and awesome stuff… sometimes that seems like, I don’t know, maybe that’s not real anymore.

And then in that moment, I remember I’m just slowly wiggling my head out, and I can hear an entire stadium—where the sound goes up—start to move. And I thought, ‘Oh, man. This… they’re into this. How blessed am I that they’re into this?’ And it just… when it’s that good, it feels completely real.

Everything seems real. Roman is the greatest enemy of my life. And I’m trying to climb a mountain that’s impossible to climb. And that, just… acoustic moment for me—it made it my favorite match of all time.”

(source: The ringer)