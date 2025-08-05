Cena reflects on Lesnar’s return and his own future in WWE, WWE Unreal’s global viewership

– John Cena reflected on Brock Lesnar’s return and his own future in WWE, emphasizing his long-held approach: “I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years. They deal ’em, I play ’em.” He revealed that his in-ring career is nearing its end, stating: “We got like 12 of these things left.” Cena pointed to SummerSlam as a turning point, sharing: “I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book.” He made it clear that while his time is ending soon, WWE will carry on: “Just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books.”

Cena acknowledged WWE’s focus on continuing to deliver for the fans: “They got to continue their programming going forward. So they’re just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans.” As always, he remains committed to giving his all in his final appearances: “A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em.”

Source: Adam’s Apple

– WWE Unreal ranked #9 on Netflix globally for the first week of its release with 2.3 million viewers and 10.7 million hours viewed

Unreal ranked in the top 10 in the following countries: USA, UK, Ireland, Austria, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Australia and New Zealand

(source: Netflix’s Tudum)