Brooke Hogan raising doubts about the circumstances surrounding her father’s death

Brooke Hogan is raising serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding her father Hulk Hogan’s reported death. She says the news her father was battling leukemia came as a total shock to her, and it doesn’t make any sense to her. Brooke explained to Bubba that there’s no history of cancer in their family, and she had often been with Hulk during surgeries, reviewing his bloodwork—so she’s wondering why doctors wouldn’t have discovered the leukemia earlier.

Bubba also finds things odd, noting that it’s weird Hulk’s personal doctor signed off on a cause of death without the medical examiner performing an autopsy. Brooke is on the same page, saying the lack of autopsy and a leukemia diagnosis seemingly out of nowhere strikes her as BS. She added that she’s surprised a surgeon would operate on someone with leukemia without further investigating the cancer.

Source: The Bubba the Love Sponge Show