Bret Hart calls Huk Hogan a “roadblock” in his career

Appearing on The Ringer Wrestling podcast, three-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart did not pull back any punches on his comments about Hulk Hogan when the topic of his passing was brought up.

Hart said that Hogan never really looked out for anyone except for one person…himself.

“I always thought the day I won the belt, Hulk Hogan would come up to me and pat me on the back and tell me how glad he was I was the guy that they picked to pull the sword out of the stone for him,” Hart said. “And unfortunately, that’s not how it was.”

Bret said that the moment he won the WWE title the first time, he became the enemy and he had something Hulk always wanted.

“We were never really friends again after that,” Bret said.

Calling Hulk a “bullsh*tter,” Hart noted how he will always remember Hogan as a roadblock in his career.

“I will always shake my head and wonder why he was such a roadblock for me,” Hart continued. “He wouldn’t do anything for me.”

He also added that when he went to WCW, he knows for a fact that Hogan made sure to tell the people in charge not to do anything with him.

