Bischoff on Hogan’s death affecting Kevin Nash, match announced for NXT Heatwave

– Eric Bischoff recently spoke about how Hulk Hogan’s passing has affected Kevin Nash, revealing they had a heartfelt conversation in Detroit before Bischoff appeared on Raw for WWE’s Hogan tribute. “It was such a great conversation for a lot of reasons,” Bischoff said. “Kevin really loved Hulk, and Hulk felt the same about Kevin… a very, very unique relationship, a special relationship.” Though they weren’t constantly in touch, their bond was meaningful. Bischoff shared that the most touching moment came when Nash brought up an old episode of 83 Weeks about Hogan’s faith. “He [Kevin] goes ‘That was really cool that you talked about Terry’s faith,’” Bischoff recalled, adding that Nash said he, too, is reconnecting with his faith. Bischoff was moved, considering what Nash has endured. “Losing your child… Scott Hall… and now Hulk. It’s a lot of loss, for somebody who, in my opinion, is far more a sensitive person than you would ever imagine.”

Source: 83 Weeks

– Ava makes it official. Blake Monroe will take on Jordynne Grace at NXT Heatwave on August 24th.