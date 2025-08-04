WWE SummerSlam Night Two Notes

by Dominic DeAngelo

SummerSlam night one (in my opinion) delivered in a storytelling fashion, while night two of SummerSlam has been slated to be big from a simple “what’s on tap” aspect. Did it? It so happens I did my due diligence by sitting in a hot tub with WCW alum Crowbar and ECW extraordinaire Danny Doring – getting their quick thoughts on each match.

Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Naomi

Danny Doring: “I’ll give it a 3.25 stars (out of five) minus the anti-climatic finish.”

Crowbar: “Fun, solid match. Everybody shined, everybody got there s*** in, I enjoyed it. 3.25 stars.”

Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxion vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. The Wyatt Sicks

Danny Doring: “That [Montez Ford] right there is uber f***kin’ talented…”

Crowbar: “I second that and I hate this glare from the sun (watching outside).

Danny Doring: “A fun car crash. 3.75 stars. I would’ve opened the show with this match.”

Crowbar: “I second Danny. I would’ve opened the show with this. I will give it four stars. Really good car crash and for the most part in my opinion, looked like a really safe car crash. As a fan, I enjoyed it.”

ADDED NOTE: “A potato roll enhances any hamburger or hotdog.” – Crowbar.

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

Danny Doring: “Both women left everything they had out there. Becky fought a hostile crowd. A formidable opponent. Outside interference. 3.5 stars.

“Bring back the classic IC title design. That [classic design] works for the women too.”

“In fairness, that would be something under the ring is a tool box, not a door.”

Crowbar: “I loved the fact that there was a crowbar involved, popped shoot for the Hak (Sandman) nostalgia #INeedAnotherDrink – and I was there!”

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

Danny Doring: “It was not my favorite match of the night. 2.75 stars. Moonsault raised it back up to a 3.”

Crowbar: “That was exciting as s***. I’m glad I didn’t have to catch [the moonsault]. That’s a big dude coming down.”

Dom Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

Danny Doring: “Best match of the night so far. I would say 4.25 stars. Great Intercontinental title match. Change the belt.”

Crowbar: “What I saw, I liked.”

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Danny Doring: “Awesome match. Didn’t love the finish but match of the night. 4.5 stars. My prediction: Cena vs. Brock will be John’s last match.”

Crowbar: “Not practical in today’s wrestling. I’m sure the finish had a plan and reason behind it, but if it was possible an audible could’ve easily been called to put John Cena over. The crowd would’ve lvoed. Bravo John Cena! Great job, Cody! I gotta get a cowboy hat.”

