WWE Raw is live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Scheduled for the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode is Rusev vs. Sheamus II, as well as appearances by Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair and the rest of the fallout from “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 4, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 8/4/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets things started as always is the case before every WWE televised broadcast. We then shoot directly into an extended recap video package looking back at key matches and moments from the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event over the weekend.

Seth Rollins & The Vision’s Gloating Interrupted By LA Knight

We settle inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and as Michael Cole and Corey Graves are welcoming us to the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” With that said, the crowd goes wild as new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, “The Oracle” Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed emerge.

After the group rumored to soon be named “The Vision” finish settling in the ring, we hear a loud “CM Punk” chant break out from the crowd inside Barclays Center. As it does, we hear Paul Heyman begin by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen …”

The crowd boos him. Heyman continues, “My name is Paul Heyman, and let’s be clear about the evidence that is before you. I am the G.O.A.T. I’m not just the Greatest of All Time; I am your humble Oracle. Humbled by the fact that I stand here tonight in the presence of the future of WWE, the Big Dog who patrols our yard, Bron Breakker.”

“The Oracle” then turns to “Big” Bronson Reed and says, “Humbled by the fact that I stand here tonight in the same ring as the Tribal Thief, the owner of the Shoe-la Fala, ‘Big’ Bronson Reed.” Reed flashes a big ear-to-ear grin after the glazing from the former “Wiseman.”

Paul Heyman then continues, “Now, at this point, I would be introducing you to the champ, ‘The OTC’ Roman Reigns.” An “OTC” chant picks up. Heyman says, “But Roman Reigns hasn’t been champion for a year and a half now, has he? I would be standing here and introducing you to the champion of the world, the Best in the World, CM Punk.”

Heyman continued, “But CM Punk wasn’t champion long enough for them to put his side plates on the title belt. Oh, you all were part of it on Saturday night. Not only did CM Punk have one of the greatest title matches in history with Gunther, but there he was, thanking you for chanting his name, bringing him back to WWE after a decade.”

Heyman says, “And CM Punk thought he would be married to that title forever, but he wasn’t because not only did Seth Rollins crash the wedding, he stole the honeymoon with the title, and she was good. It’s time to do this properly: Ladies and gentlemen, the reigning, defending, undisputed Heavyweight Champion: Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins!”

Rollins then gets his turn on the microphone next. He begins by saying, “Shame on you.” The crowd boos. “Shame on every single one of you who turned your back on me after I won the Main Event of WrestleMania. Shame on every single one of you who for months taunted me with chants of ‘CM Punk.'”

Rollins continues, “Shame on every single one of you who, for months, have taunted me with chants of ‘OTC.’ Here’s a lesson: never, ever doubt Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins again!” Rollins says Reigns isn’t champion. Punk isn’t either. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is.

Rollins asks if Roman Reigns is the World Heavyweight Champion. No. Is CM Punk the World Heavyweight Champion? No. Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins says everyone thinks they’re so smart, but he reminds everyone that he always has a “Plan B.” This Plan B was top secret. He told two people in the entire world.

One, his beautiful, incredible Intercontinental Champion of a wife. The other is his Oracle. Together, they achieved what they set out to achieve. They have absolute power. Rollins holds up the title. There is nobody who can stop them. “This is the past, the present, and the future. This is the way forward. This is The Vision.”

As soon as he finishes dropping the tagline and name for his new faction, The Vision, we hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme music. The Brooklyn crowd loses their minds as “The Mega Star” makes his way down to the ring to confront Seth Rollins and company.

Knight gets in the ring, taunts all of The Vision members, and then turns his attention to Rollins. He gives him a verbal thrashing and then makes it clear he’s coming for his title. “Yeah!” Rollins builds up a potential match between the two tonight, but then says, “No!”

We hear the familiar voice of Adam Pearce, who says normally he wouldn’t do this, but he can throw normal out the window after weeks of Seth Rollins having his medical team lie to his medical team. Rollins-Knight for the title is on tonight, and The Vision are banned from ringside.

Dominik Mysterio Has Multiple Targets On His Back

Backstage, we see Dominik Mysterio with The Judgment Day when Dragon Lee approaches him and challenges him to a match later tonight. Dom-Dom accepts. AJ Styles walks up and tells Dom-Dom he’s actually impressed with the clever move he pulled off at SummerSlam, but makes it clear he’s still coming for his Intercontinental title.

Rusev vs. Sheamus

We return inside the Barclays Center, where we hear the familiar sounds of Rusev’s theme music. Out comes “The Bulgarian Brute” for the opening match of this week’s show. He settles inside the squared circle for his rematch against Sheamus, as the show heads to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Sheamus returns as Michael Cole does the long held “Fight niiiiiiight baby!” as he makes his entrance. “The Celtic Warrior” settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Sheamus charges at Rusev and starts immediately punching him. The match starts as Rusev punches away at him in the corner. Sheamus turns him around and lays in some punches to the midsection. Rusev tackles him and punches him in the head. Sheamus rolls him over and punches him.

Rusev kicks him away, kicks him, and sends him into the ropes. Sheamus blocks a hip toss and hits a short-arm clothesline. Sheamus walks around and waits for Rusev to get up before hitting a clothesline over the top rope. Sheamus goes to the apron and leaps, but Rusev kicks him in mid-air.

Rusev then whips him into the barricade. Rusev rolls Sheamus into the ring and taunts the crowd. Rusev charges, but Sheamus boots him back. Sheamus grabs the arm and goes to the second rope, but Rusev pulls him down and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Sheamus holds his back in pain, so Rusev hits a sliding shoulder tackle to the spine. Rusev kicks Sheamus down and poses. Rusev drops an elbow and clubs the spine before choking him with his boot. Rusev stands him up and hits an uppercut. Sheamus responds with a forearm.

They trade strikes before Rusev knees him in the midsection, dropping the Celtic Warrior to his knees. Rusev heads to the top rope, but Sheamus cuts him off with some punches to the midsection. Sheamus powers Rusev up on the second rope and hits an Avalanche White Noise as the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Rusev kicking away at Sheamus’ chest. Sheamus smiles as he absorbs the blows and asks for more. Rusev cannot believe it. Rusev continues to kick him. Sheamus feeds off the pain. Sheamus blocks a kick and punches away at Rusev before hitting an Irish Curse Backbreaker.

Sheamus sends Rusev to the apron and sets up for the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but Rusev snaps him off the top rope. Sheamus tries to surprise him with a Brogue Kick, but he gets hung up on the top rope when Rusev moves. Sheamus still grabs him for the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but Rusev slings him into the ring post.

Sheamus falls to the ground. Rusev goes outside to attack, but Sheamus lifts him and slams him onto the commentary table. Sheamus rolls into the ring to break the referee’s count. Sheamus goes outside to grab Rusev, but Rusev drives him into the steel ring steps. Sheamus leans against the barricade and drops Rusev into the crowd.

Rusev pops up and grabs him, starting the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but he stops when the crowd starts counting. Sheamus then grabs him to a HUGE ovation and beats him down with the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but he goes way further than that. They are counted out. WWE officials run down to separate them as they continue to brawl.

Rusev is furious and kicks over the steps before cracking Sheamus with them. Rusev grabs the shillelagh, but Sheamus floors him with a Brogue Kick. They continue to brawl at ringside before being pulled apart. They fight through and go back to brawling at ringside to a huge ovation. Rusev and Sheamus have a crazy look in their eyes.

Winner: Double Count-Out

Penta vs. Grayson Waller

“Earlier today” footage airs showing The New Day still in mourning, as they are approached by Grayson Waller. Waller asks where they were last week before realizing they were letting him learn a lesson. Waller says that’s what family does.

Kofi Kingston says they’re still in mourning. Xavier Woods says they look like perfect chocolate decadence, but they can’t get themselves in the right state of mind, especially against Sheamus. They need their titles back and get emotional.

It’s all Adam Pearce’s fault. Waller sees General Manager Adam Pearce, and Waller angrily approaches him. Pearce was talking with Penta. Waller demands that the New Day get a Tag Team Title Match. Pearce says they’ll get a title shot when they earn it.

Meanwhile, he and Penta were just talking about a match, so Waller has earned that. Pearce and Penta walk off. The New Day asks how it went, and Waller says Pearce didn’t give him a date for them. In the arena, Penta makes his entrance. He’ll battle Grayson Waller next.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Waller has made his way to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go. Waller shoves Penta aside and taunts him. They lock up, and Penta hooks a waist-lock. Waller sidesteps a side headlock and taunts him again.

Waller hooks a side headlock and cinches it in. Waller pushes him off, drops down, and does a leapfrog. Waller drops down again, but Penta puts the brakes on and casually walks on him. Penta ducks a clothesline and hits a hurricanrana that sends Waller out of the ring, and then The New Day’s music hits.

We see New Day duo Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods walk out to the ringside area as Waller has a smile on his face and is excited to see them. He goes for a high five, but they walk by him still in mourning. Waller gets in the ring and knocks Penta back.

Waller avoids a slingshot dropkick, pulls Penta out of the ring, and bounces him off the commentary table. Waller gets in the ring, hits the ropes, slides out of the ring, and clotheslines Penta at ringside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.