WWE News and Notes

– Johnny Gargano hilariously comments on Candice LeRae being mad at him after SummerSlam:
To answer everyone's question..
No. I did not sleep on the couch last night.
(we were in a hotel room, and there was no couch)
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 4, 2025
– Rey Mysterio congrats Dominik Mysterio on his SummerSlam victory:
“I still wish Eddie defeated me and kept custody of Dom”
#wwe pic.twitter.com/KjYkq2pYJM
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 4, 2025
– Matt Hardy via X:
Thanks for all the love at #SummerSlam, @WWE Universe. We love ya
All 6 teams killed it last night in the TLC match – You made us proud! pic.twitter.com/okLzOuBnPo
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2025
– Naomi’s dad with Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/ZJUWzeYDVx
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 4, 2025