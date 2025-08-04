Video: Seth Rollins says Becky Lynch was an “unwilling participant” in his injury ruse

Seth Rollins says Becky Lynch was an "unwilling participant" in his injury ruse "She was very upset with me for making her lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks" (The Rich Eisen Show)pic.twitter.com/WifnwbfzPJ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 4, 2025

Seth Rollins says Becky Lynch was an “unwilling participant” in his injury ruse

“She was very upset with me for making her lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks”

(source: The Rich Eisen Show)