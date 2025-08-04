Video: Jade Cargill on uncomfortable requests she has received

During an interview with New Rory & Mal, Jade Cargill was asked about her most interesting meet and greet experiences as a professional wrestler. Here was Jade’s response…

“I think when I was doing the whole ‘step on me’ thing, there were a lot of men who legit wanted me to punch them and step on them. One guy even wanted me to spit on him. It was the weirdest thing. I felt so uncomfortable.

It all started because this one girl wanted me to choke her, and I was like, ‘Alright, cool, we can get the photo out.’ That’s when I was doing the ‘step on me’ thing, but not actually stepping on people—it was just a phrase I was saying. There were signs and things like that, and I had the ‘baddie section.’ But this one guy wanted me to spit on him, degrade him, stomp on him… and I had heels on! I was just like, ‘This is the weirdest thing.’ He was like, ‘Spit. Spit on me.’ I was like, ‘Please get him out.’ I had to take a minute afterward because it gave me such a weird feeling and vibe. Even when he got up, he was grabbing onto my leg to climb up. It was odd.”