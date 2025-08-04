Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for tonight’s Raw

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
218

The Summerslam fall out edition of Raw heads to Brooklyn, NY:

Adam Pearce has announced:
* Pearce promises to have a “stiff” conversation with the new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins
* New Women tag team champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are in the house
* IC champion Becky Lynch scheduled to appear
* Rusev vs. Sheamus III

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here