“The Real Hulk Hogan” to premiere next week, more two night WWE PLEs being discussed, Rollins note

– The discussions within TKO about expanding to more two-night PLEs have intensified following the success of SummerSlam. Survivor Series 2026 and Royal Rumble 2027 are reportedly at the top of the list, with Money in the Bank also being considered, according to Andrew Baydala.

– The Real Hulk Hogan will premiere on Tuesday August 12th on Fox, featuring interviews from Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, & Jacob Fatu.

Seth Rollins had to tell his Daughter about Keyfabe so she won’t tell anyone about the ‘injury’ (Rich Eisen Show) pic.twitter.com/45zZ8w0uRn — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 4, 2025

– Seth Rollins told his daughter Roux that “daddy’s got a pretend boo boo” and to keep it on the low in the name of Kayfabe, she then immediately told her preschool teacher all about it.

