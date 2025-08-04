The Dudley Boyz and The Hardys appear at SummerSlam

SummerSlam had a special appearance by two of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history: The Dudley Boyz and The Hardys.

The two teams were in attendance for the 25th anniversary of the first-ever TLC match, which also included the team of Edge and Christian, who obviously couldn’t be there since they both work for AEW.

The Dudleyz, as Team 3D, and the Hardys will go at it one more time at the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October, which Michael Cole plugged on commentary during the segment.

A TLC match also took place at SummerSlam last night involving six of Smackdown’s tag teams which was won by The Wyatt Sicks, retaining their WWE Tag Team titles.

