Seth Rollins to defend the World title on Raw

Heyman starts off Raw by introducing himself as the GOAT, The Oracle. He introduces Bron as the Big Dog, introducing Reed as The Tribal Thief, The Owner of the Shoelifala and he is humbled by Both men’s presence. He isn’t introducing The OTC Roman Reigns, he isn’t introducing the self titled “best in the world” CM Punk. He is introducing you to the Reigning, Defending, Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Rollins shames Brooklyn for turning there back on him, for taunting him with chants of “CM Punk” and “OTC”. You should never doubt Seth Rollins again. He shames everyone that turned there back on him. The fans, the people in the back and anyone who thinks they can stop him. He brings up plan B. Only two people knew about Saturday night, his wife and Heyman. There is nobody that can stop Seth Rollins vision for the future.

LA Knights Music hits. Sarcastically, Knight congratulates Seth but questions his motives. He faked the injury to get out of facing the music with LA Knight. LA Knight wants a World Title match tonight but Rollins says no.

However, Adam Pearce comes out to say that due to Seth lying about his Injury, LA Knight will have a World Championship match Tonight.